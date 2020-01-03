1  of  4
Ulster man sentenced for indecent assault, DUI

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Dylan Strohl, 22, of Ulster, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $2000.00, for the offenses of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Driving under the Influence, (Highest rate of Alcohol), a misdemeanor.

Strohl pled guilty to charges in September 2019.

Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on April 23, 2018, and Trooper Robert Edgerton of the Pennsylvania State

Police also arrested Strohl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 29, 2019.

