Ulster man sentenced for making terroristic threats in February 2020

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — An Ulster man has been sentenced after making terroristic threats.

According to the Bradford County District Attorney, Christopher Shulas, 43, was sentenced to 17-47 months in prison and a $1,500 fine for making terroristic threats in February 2020 in Ulster Township.

Shulas had been on probation, but it was revoked after he failed to comply with the conditions.

This sentence comes after Shulas was arrested in June in an incident where according to police, a woman confronted Shulas because he had stolen her high school graduation money.

He then allegedly proceeded to strangle the woman, causing her to lose consciousness. Witnesses say Shulas then fled the area with two explosive devices. State police searched the area and did not find those explosive devices. Shulas is still facing charges in that incident.