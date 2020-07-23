Ulster woman sentenced to probation after three dogs left in the cold

ULSTER, Pa. (WETM) – Jodie Simons, 36, of Ulster was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 24 months, fines of $100.00, restitution of $250.00, plus court costs, for leaving three dogs out in the cold last year.

Pennsylvania State Police were alerted to a residence on Nov. 2 where the dogs were reported to be in poor health without food, clean water, or proper shelter. Police found the animals in outdoor crates covered in feces.







The three dogs were transported to the Bradford County Humane Society to receive medical attention. Despite the horrific condition, the dogs did survive.

Simmons faced three counts of Neglect of Animals, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree.