WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced there has been an update to the investigation of human remains discovered to be a teen missing since 1969.

PSP held a press conference regarding an update on the investigation of Joan Marie Dymond’s cold case, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators along with the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, have ruled Dymond’s death as a homicide.

Pennsylvania State Police identified remains discovered in November 2012 as Joan Marie Dymond who was 14 years old when she disappeared from Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969.

Human remains were found on November 17, 2012, on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township by people digging for relics in a trash-filled depression in the ground.

Joan Marie Dymond

Investigators stated examination determined the remains were those of a female, who died of suspicious or “foul play” circumstances. Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s. The remains were submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic genealogy testing. Othram, Inc. provided troopers with possible family members of the victim, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples.

Police say as a result the remains of Jane “Newport” Doe were discovered to be the remains of Joan Marie Dymond.

Anyon with information about Dymond’s life, disappearance, or murder is asked to contact Troop P, Wilkes-Barre.