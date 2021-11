URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Urbana man has been arrested for endangering a child and preventing an emergency call after a dispute early this morning.

Aaron Rawleigh, 35, was arrested around 5:45 a.m. on November 5 after New York State Police responded to a dispute almost an hour earlier.

Rawleigh was charged with Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child Under 17 and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief for Preventing an Emergency Call, both class-A misdemeanors.

The incident is pending investigation.