Utica woman accused of stealing from same store twice in one day

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Utica woman has been accused of stealing from the same department store twice on the same day.

On Jan. 7, just before 2 p.m., the New Hartford Police Department was called to the Macy’s store after a woman ran out of the store carrying merchandise with the security tags still attached. The woman left the area in a car, which police were able to locate later. The driver, Stephany Liles, 28, of Utica, was in possession of the stolen merchandise. She was taken into custody, issued an appearance ticket, and later released.

Just after 5 p.m. on the same day, police were called back to the Macy’s store after a woman was stopped by the store’s loss prevention for being in possession of multiple stolen items. That woman was Liles. She was arrested on petit larceny charges and issued another appearance ticket.

Liles is due back in New Hartford Court later this month.