Van Etten man arrested for assaulting, choking someone: NYSP

Crime

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Van Etten man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly assaulted and choked someone in a domestic dispute late last week, according to police.

Tony Catlin, 53, was arrested by New York State Police around 8:42 p.m. on February 4. According to the arrest report, Catlin allegedly assaulted and choked someone earlier that afternoon.

He was charged with third-degree Assault and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (both class-A misdemeanors) and third-degree Criminal Mischief and Aggravated Family Offense (both class-E felonies).

Catlin was arraigned in the Town of Ashland Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail on $4,000 bail. His next appearance is scheduled for February 27.

