Van Etten man indicted on drug charges

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert McIntosh of Van Etten was indicted on multiple drug charges after crystal meth was uncovered during a traffic stop.

On October 5, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office says McIntosh was operating a 1988 Honda motorcycle on State Route 224 and was stopped for traffic violations.

McIntosh was found in possession of over two ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine and two ounces of marihuana.

McIntosh was arraigned in Ashland Town Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail with bail set at $10,000.00 cash / $20,000.00 property bond.