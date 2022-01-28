Van Etten woman arrested for having ‘magic’ mushrooms

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Van Etten woman has been arrested for allegedly having “magic” mushrooms after a traffic stop.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested Toni Jo Morton, 36, in a traffic stop in the Van Etten area. The Office’s K9 unit located a suspicious vehicle on Wyncoop Creek Road and stopped it for various traffic violations. During the stop, Morton was found to be in possession of Psilocybin “magic” mushrooms, according to the arrest report.

She was charged with third-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and various vehicle and traffic violations. Morton was arraigned in the Town of Ashland Court where she was released on her own recognizance due to bail reform laws.