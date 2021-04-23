Van Etten woman charged with welfare fraud, grand larceny

VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Michelle Giannino of Van Etten has been charged after a welfare fraud investigation, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Giannino received $8,867.00 in Public Assistance that she was not eligible to receive.

Giannino was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony, and Welfare Fraud in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony.

Giannino was released on an appearance ticket and will be arraigned next month at the Elmira City Court.

The Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit is a collaborative effort between the Chemung County Department of Social Services, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Police Department responsible for protecting and maintaining the integrity of Social Services subsidy programs.