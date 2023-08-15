ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has taken in a number of reports for vehicle break-ins in the village on Tuesday, police say.

According to police, the break-ins occurred in the morning hours between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, on the West side of the village from Robinwood Avenue to Parkwood Avenue and West 12th St. to West 17th St.

Police say that the individual(s) got into the vehicles due to them being unlocked at the time.

Police are looking for any video of the incidents and are asking the public to share camera footage on their Facebook page, by calling the department at (607) 733-6580, or by emailing the department at heightspolice@elmiraheightsvillage.com.