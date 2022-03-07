Vehicle reported stolen from Chemung County Fairgrounds

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently looking for a vehicle stolen from the fairgrounds after an investigation of a fire that occurred on March 6.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that a horse stall at the Fairgrounds was forcibly entered. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a red-colored, 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with the New York State registration plate 92054MM was stolen. The vehicle allegedly belonged to a tenant who rents the Fairgrounds horse stalls.

According to the press release, the truck was seen being driven by a white man on the evening of March 6.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact the Chemung County Communications Center at 607-735-8600 if the vehicle is seen.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Town and Country, Village of Horseheads and Elmira Heights Fire Departments, Chemung County Emergency Management Office, along with New York State Fire Investigators