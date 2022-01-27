Vehicle stolen in Painted Post; police looking for information

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Painted Post Police are asking the community to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was allegedly stolen Thursday morning.

According to the Village of Painted Post Police Department, a 2016 Subaru Forester was stolen from Stull Lane around 9:44 a.m. on January 27. Police said the vehicle was left running and no one was in it when the theft happened.

The vehicle has the license plate number JNT6364. Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Painted Post Police Department at 607-962-4604 or 911 if you see the vehicle.

This is the second vehicle theft in the Corning-Painted Post area this week. On Tuesday, a car owner was allegedly dragged a short distance during a struggle with a car thief while trying to prevent his car from being stolen.