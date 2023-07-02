ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking anyone that witnessed a shooting incident that caused property damage to come forward.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, residents near the 500 block of West Seneca Street heard multiple gunshots around 2:37 a.m. on July 1. Police were not contacted at this time. Around 2 p.m., a resident went to their vehicle and found that multiple rounds of gunfire had struck the vehicle. The resident called the police after finding the damage.

After arriving at the scene, police found evidence that confirmed that a shooting had taken place. No injuries were reported as a result of this shooting. The Ithaca Police Department is investigating this incident and is asking any witnesses to contact the department using one of the methods below.