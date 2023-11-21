VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A man from the town of Veteran has been indicted on charges in connection to an incident of child sexual abuse in Chemung County.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph D. Storch, 33, of Veteran, has been indicted by the grand jury of the county of Chemung on charges including Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and Sexual Abuse in the third degree.

The indictment states that Storch allegedly subjected his underage child to participate in oral sex with another man without their consent and produced a video of the act. This incident began around July 28, 2022, and continued around Aug. 1 through Aug. 4, of 2022.