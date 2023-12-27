ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The victim of last week’s stabbing in Elmira has been pronounced dead.

According to the Elmira Police Department, police investigators were notified on Sunday, Dec. 24, that the person who was stabbed was pronounced dead while at a local hospital where he was receiving medical care. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Arthur Williams Sr. of Elmira.

Police say that Vincent Rodriguez, 45, of Elmira, stabbed Williams at around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, on Columbia Street and has since been arrested. He was charged with attempted murder in the second degree.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. The Elmira Police Department is asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact them at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT to leave a message on the anonymous tip line.