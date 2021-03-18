Former Village of Odessa Clerk under investigation by NYSP

ODESSA, N.Y. (WETM) – Former Village of Odessa Clerk Kristi Pierce is currently under investigation by the New York State Police and New York State Comptroller’s Office, according to sources close to the investigation.

State Police are currently awaiting the results of a forensic audit being conducted by the Comptroller’s Office.

As the village clerk, Pierce was responsible for the village’s finances.

The investigation into Pierce’s alleged conduct is on-going and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

Retraction

18 News originally reported that the current Clerk was the focus of the investigation. The information was inaccurate and we sincerely apologize.