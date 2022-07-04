ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man with an active bench warrant was located and arrested by IPD over the weekend.

According to IPD, Deon Thomas, 35, was arrested on July 2, at 6:55 p.m. when police officers located him in the 500 block of West State Street in Ithaca. Police said that Thomas attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Thomas was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony, for possessing a stolen motor vehicle on June 29, 2022.

He was also charged with offenses related to his bench warrant from December 20, 2021, including Petit Larceny, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief with Intent to Damage Property, and Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree.

Thomas was taken to the Tompkins County Jail awaiting further trial.