Wanted man arrested in connection to July home invasion in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Robin Robinson was arrested after a home invasion on West Morris Street in Bath in July 2020.

Police had been searching for Robinson since the summer when two other co-defendants were arrested. Elmira Police arrested Robinson after receiving a tip and allegedly found an illegal weapon.

Robinson was arrested on a Superior Court Warrant for Robbery 1st, two counts of Robbery 2nd, 3 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, 4 counts of Assault 2nd, and Burglary in the 1st Degree.

Robinson is currently in the Chemung County Jail and at some point will be

transported back to the Steuben County Jail for arraignment on these charges.

Danielle Wright and Vincent Martilotti were arrested earlier this summer in connection to the July home invasion.

Wright has been charged with robbery in the first degree and assault in the first degree, both class B felonies. She was also arrested on a warrant from Bath for failure to appear on criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and unlawful possession of a hypodermic instrument charges.

Martilotti, 38, was arrested by members of the Village of Bath Police Department on the same robbery and assault charges. He was remanded without bail and also faces felony charges for the sale of controlled substances.