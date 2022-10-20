(WETM) — A Nichols woman wanted in Pennsylvania has been arrested after she was found to have given false identification to police and be in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Callahan, 31, of Nichols N.Y. was arrested in Schuyler County on October 14, 2022, after the Sheriff’s Office said that she gave false identification to deputies while having an active warrant from the State of Pennsylvania.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office said that Callahan was also in possession of methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, a firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

She was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, and Traffic Violations.

Callahan was arraigned in Schuyler County CAP Court where she was taken to jail without bail.