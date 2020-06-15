Warren County woman arrested for forging coronavirus documents to skip work

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Emily M. LoPiccolo, 42, of Diamond Point, for getting out of work by falsifying documents to indicate that she had been quarantined for coronavirus.

Police say LoPiccolo created a fake “Warren County Voluntary Quarantine Consent Agreement” document and submitting it to her employer, Etain LLC. The falsified document indicated that she was placed under mandatory quarantine by Warren County Health Services for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Police say that after 14 days spent convalescing in apparent isolation, LoPiccolo created and submitted a second official Warren County Release Form. The genuine document clears a quarantined individual to return to work, effectively “releasing” them from quarantine.

Police say LoPiccolo forged the signature of the Warren County Health Services Director on both documents.

Her charges include two counts each of second-degree forgery and criminal possession of a forged instrument. These four class D felonies are worth up to 28 if LoPiccolo is convicted on all counts, according to state sentencing guidelines.

Police also arrested Judith A. Baker, 31, of Lake George and Christopher Villamarin, 24, of Lake Luzerne. Police say Baker and Villamarin provided a sample of the real documents to LoPiccolo, which she used as a template for her forgeries. They face misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal facilitation charges, worth just under a year in prison, each, if they are both convicted.