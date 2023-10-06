MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A Warsaw man has been arrested following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Tioga County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, David Bradley, 65, of Warsaw, New York, was arrested for receiving stolen property following a vehicle crash.

Police were called to investigate the crash that occurred on Route 249 on Cummings Creek Road in Middlebury Township on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7:10 a.m. The investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2012 White, Yellow Ford F350, had been stolen out of Warsaw, New York.

Bradley has been taken to the Tioga County Prison.