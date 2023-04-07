CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Watkins Glen man has been arrested in connection to a chase in an alleged stolen car across county lines that ended after a crash into an apartment on Wednesday, police said.

New York State Police said that Albert Jones, 33, was arrested after the April 6 chase that started in Watkins Glen. According to NYSP, Village Police had reported a stolen 1998 Dodge Ram truck which Jones was allegedly driving.

Troopers then located the truck headed toward Corning on SR 414 and tried to conduct a traffic stop, according to the arrest report. After the truck didn’t stop, NYSP and Corning City Police started a chase.

Jones allegedly continued into the City of Corning before eventually crashing into an apartment building near Lamphear Court.

NYSP told 18 News that Jones then allegedly got out and started running away, but a NYSP K9 apprehended him. 18 News has requested bodycam footage of the K9 unit.

Jones was charged with 1st-degree Reckless Endangerment, 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and other vehicle and traffic law violations. He also faces New York Parole violation charges. He was taken to Guthrie Corning and released before going to the Steuben County Jail to await a court appearance.