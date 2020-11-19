Watkins Glen man arrested for allegedly stealing $50K from employer

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Louis Latorre, 46, was arrested for allegedly stealing over $50,000 from Watkins Glen Supply in Dix, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Latorre was employed by Watkins Glen Supply and allegedly stole the money over a six year period.

Latorre was charged with Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree, a class C Felony, and arraigned in the Village of Watkins Glen Court.

He was released to reappear in the Town of Dix court at a later date.

