WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Watkins Glen man has been arrested for allegedly strangling another person after a domestic dispute last week.

Phillip Campbell, 30, was arrested on December 29, 2021 for second-degree Strangulation (a class-D felony) and two counts of second-degree Harassment.

Watkins Glen Police arrested Campbell after investigating a domestic disturbance that had been reported to the department.

Campbell was taken to the Schuyler County Jail awaiting arraignment at CAP Court.