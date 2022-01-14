Watkins Glen man arrested for attacking someone with wrench

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – A Watkins Glen man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with a wrench last week.

Kyle Menio, 39, was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on January 10 after an incident that happened last weekend.

Menio allegedly assaulted someone with an adjustable wrench in the Town of Dix after an argument on January 8, “causing serious physical injury” to the person.

Menio was charged with second-degree assault. He was arraigned and held on bail in the Schuyler County Hail to appear in the Dix Town Court at a later date.