Man arrested in Watkins Glen for beating, choking woman into unconsciousness

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Watkins Glen man has been arrested beating, choking and dragging a woman until she lost consciousness.

Jarrett Gause was arrested after Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on South Madison Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on November 28 for a reported domestic dispute.

After making contact with Gause and a female victim, police alleged that Gause allegedly punched her in the face and body, dragged her by her hair, prevented her from calling for help and choked her until she lost consciousness.

Whlie the investigation continued, but before he was arrested, Gause intentionally ingested an unknown substance, requiring immediate medical attention.

He was arrested on December 1 and charged with the following:

Strangulation, second-degree (a class-D felony)

Assault, third-degree (a class-A misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief, fourth-degree (a class-A misdemeanor)

Harassment, second-degree (a violation)

Gause was processed by Watkins Glen Police and released to the custody of the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office to await CAP arraignment. The woman also requested an order of protection

Gause was previously arrested in the spring of 2019, along with his brother Justin, and charged with second-degree murder after they left their grandmother to die in a meth lab fire in Riverside. They allegedly saved their meth equipment and left to buy cigarettes, but left their grandmother, Gladys Ann Willow, inside the home. Both were later indicted on those charges