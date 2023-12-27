CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Watkins Glen man was arrested on four warrants out of Chemung County on Tuesday.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Trevor J. Mitstifer, 29, was arrested on Dec. 26 on two family court warrants out of the Chemung County Family Court, one bench warrant out of the Big Flats Town Court, and one bench warrant out of the Van Etten Town Court. The family court warrants were issued on Sept. 25 and Sept. 28, the Big Flats warrant was issued on Dec. 14, and the Van Etten warrant was issued on Aug. 28.

Mitstifer was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation out of the Big Flats Town Court, and he was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment and unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image out of the Van Etten Town Court.

After his arrest, Mitstifer was taken to the Chemung County Jail for his family court charges.