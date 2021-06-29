Watkins Glen man charged after domestic incident, hitting a police officer

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Robert Martinelli of Watkins Glen has been charged after police responded to a domestic situation on the 200 block of E. Second Street Monday.

According to Watkins Glen Police, a 911 caller and several witnesses reported that Martinelli “had been yelling at and harassing them while threatening their lives.”

Police say Martinelli was found agitated and under the influence of alcohol, and that he later struck an officer.

Martinelli was initially charged with felony tampering with a witness in the third degree, misdemeanor obstruction of governmental administration in the Second Degree, and harassment. Additional charges relating to the earlier domestic incident include misdemeanor unlawful imprisonment in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Martinelli was processed and released to the custody of the Schuyler County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment.