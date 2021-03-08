Watkins Glen man charged after police chase, hitting deputy

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Burchell, 53, was arrested on Monday afternoon after a police chase in Schuyler County.

On March 8 at about 1:00 pm the Watkins Glen Police Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident. Upon approaching the scene, officers observed one of the vehicles involved fleeing the scene. Officers attempted to stop the pickup truck in question and the suspect, identified as Burchell, failed to comply with officers and continued driving.

A Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to box in Burchell and the deputy exited his vehicle to attempt to take him into custody. Burchell then struck the deputy with his pickup truck.

Eventually, the truck was blocked in by other assisting officers and the Burchell was taken into custody.

Burchell was charged by the Watkins Glen Police and Schuyler County Sheriffs with the following; Reckless Driving, Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree, refusal to take a breath test, failure to comply with a lawful order, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, a class C felony and reckless endangerment, a class D felony.

The New York State Police and Schuyler Ambulance also assisted on scene.

There were no injuries reported and Burchell was taken to Schuyler Hospital for an evaluation and was released. Burchell was arraigned in Watkins Glen Village Court and was committed to the Schuyler County Jail with no bail.