WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Watkins Glen man has pled guilty in Schuyler County Court after he was found to have stolen in excess of $300,000 while employed by a family-owned hardware store, according to the Schuyler County DA’s Office.

The District Attourney’s Office says that Louis Latorre, 48, of Watkins Glen pled guilty to the charges of Grand Larceny, Welfare Fraud, and Falsifying Business Records on June 16, 2022.

The charges come from a period between 2013 and 2020 when Latorre was employed by the hardware store Watkins Glen Supply. Latorre is reported to have stolen over $300,000 by generating fictitious returns and then pocketing the money, says the DA’s Office.

The District Attourney’s office says that Latorre’s crimes were discovered after a surveillance camera in the store caught him putting cash in his pocket in 2020. Once it was discovered that he allegedly had stolen a substantial sum of money from the hardware store, the Schuyler County Department of Social Services was notified by the District Attorney’s Office that welfare fraud was likely being committed by Latorre and his wife.

The Department of Social Services then launched an investigation that reportedly showed Latorre was depositing money into his bank account that was far in excess of his true earnings. Investigators searched DSS records which showed that neither Latorre nor his wife had reported this excess income, as required by law.

Due to neither Latorre nor his wife reporting the income stolen from Watkins Glen Supply, the DA’s office says that the couple was overpaid in public benefits in excess of $125,000.

He pled guilty to the charges of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree (three counts), Welfare Fraud in the Second Degree, and Grand Larceny in the Second Degree. The District Attourney’s Office says that he is scheduled to be sentenced in Schuyler County Court on July 14, 2022, and faces 5 to 15 years in prison.

The DA’s Office states that a case against Latorre’s wife is still pending and that she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.