Watkins Glen man sentenced for attempted burglary

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Bailey, 34, pled guilty in Schuyler County Court to Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony and Aggravated Harassment of an Employee by an Inmate, a Class E Felony.

Bailey was sentenced by the Hon. Christopher Baker to 3 years in state prison plus 3 years post-release supervision on the Attempted Burglary charge, and to 1 1/3 to 4 years state prison on the Aggravated Harassment charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, Bailey entered the home of a neighbor, displaying what appeared to be a handgun, while making demands to the homeowner.

In addition, while incarcerated for this incident at the Schuyler County Jail, Bailey made threats and proceeded to throw toilet water at employees of the facility.