WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Watkins Glen man was arrested late last month after he shot a rifle at another persons car during a road rage incident, according to State Police.

Brian McGrane was arrested on April 30, 2022, for allegedly shooting the victim’s car with a .22 caliber rifle during the incident.

McGrane was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree. He was arraigned in CAP Court and released to appear in the Town of Reading Court at a later date.