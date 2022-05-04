WATKINS GLEN (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department is currently seeking assistance from the public in finding a man with active arrest warrants from an incident that occurred in 2017.

Kevin Krowiak, 34, last known address of Addison, NY, is wanted on an active arrest warrant for Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief, both Class A Misdemeanors.

According to the post from the department’s Facebook page, the warrant stems from an incident that occurred back in 2017.

Watkins Glen Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Krowiak to contact them at 607-535-7883 or to message them on their Facebook page. Watkins Glen Police say to contact 911 if you see Krowiak, and do not approach or attempt to apprehend Kevin under any circumstances.