Watkins Glen man’s appeal of predatory sexual assault conviction denied

(WETM) – Jeffery Forney Jr.’s application for leave to appeal to the New York State Court of Appeals has been denied, according to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office.

Forney was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison in 2017 for two counts of predatory sexual assault and unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree after sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl at his home in the Town of Dix.

The victim was said to have drank half a bottle of vodka given to her by Forney and his co-defendant Aaron Bowen. The victim became too intoxicated to speak, stand, or move.

Forney Jr. and Bowen proceeded to engage in sexual acts with the victim, while she was rendered physically helpless.

The two then dumped the victim’s body in Horseheads, where a passerby found her the following morning.

When the victim was found, she was transported to a local hospital. Her blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.22. It was then estimated that at the time that the sexual assault took place, her BAC was between 0.28 and 0.38.

Forney’s co-defendant Aaron Bowen was sentenced to eight years in jail.