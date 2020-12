WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an adult man after an item worth over $5,000 was stolen from a local business.

According to police, the item was stolen on Dec. 24, and no additional information regarding the type of item or where it was stolen from was provided.







Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at 607-535-7883.