WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department is warning residents about recent break-in attempts in the area.

According to a Facebook post made by the Watkins Glen Police Department, an unknown suspect or suspects has attempted to break into multiple homes around the Village of Watkins Glen. Additionally, several people have reported that items were stolen from their unlocked vehicles, and several vehicles have been ransacked.

The police department is urging residents and visitors to keep all vehicles and buildings properly secured and locked to help prevent break-ins. Anyone who sees attempted break-ins or other suspicious activities should call 911 immediately.

Watkins Glen residents who have security cameras should check their footage for suspicious activity. Residents who find suspicious activities on their cameras should call the Watkins Glen Police Department at 607-535-7883.