WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the male and female pictured at the Watkins Glen Walmart.

Police say the couple was involved in an undisclosed incident at the store and were also seen getting into a White Honda Civic.





If you have any information on the identity of the individuals pictured below, please call the Watkins Glen PD at 607-535-7883.