Watkins Glen Police looking for stolen truck

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is searching for a truck that was stolen from the Colonial Inn Motel, located on N. Franklin Street.

According to police, the truck was seen driving out of the parking lot on April 14 around 8:40 p.m. and is believed to have gone west towards Tyrone.

The truck is described as a 1988 Mack Truck flatbed, bearing NYS registration 34000GL.

If anyone has any camera footage from the area, any information on the suspect, or the whereabouts of the truck, please contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at 607-535-7883 or send them a message on Facebook.