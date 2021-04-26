Watkins Glen Police looking for suspicious person

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man captured on security cameras.

Video shows the man knocking on attempting to open a front door and walking in a yard on April 16 around 2:15 p.m.

The male is described as a white male, late teens to early 20s, and approximately 5’9” to 6’ tall.







If you have any knowledge as to the identity of this individual or any other information regarding this individual that may be helpful to officers, call at 607-535-7883.