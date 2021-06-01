Watkins Glen Police respond to fight involving a knife

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Police Department, State Police, and Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight over Memorial Day Weekend involving a knife at Landon’s Pub and Pizza.

According to the Watkins Glen Police Office, on May 30 at about 7:34 p.m. the 911 center received a call about “an altercation in progress” and that one of the men had a knife.

Two Watkins Glen Police Officers were the first to respond and observed a male in the parking lot as several bystanders shouted to officers that he was the one involved and had a knife. The man was detained by the Watkins Glen Police Department and a knife was located on him.

Police say “many of the patrons and individuals involved were highly intoxicated” and that the fight began outside in the parking lot, which caused others to come outside.

Due to the quick action of an employee to call 911 and the immediate and quick response from officers, the situation did not escalate any further than a verbal altercation… Due to the quick response and immediate intervention from our Police Department, this incident did not escalate any further, as it was on the fast track to a physical and possibly violent assault. Great job by all. Watkins Glen Police Department

No charges have been filed and all of those involved left the area without further incident.