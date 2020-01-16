Watkins Glen residents arrested for drugs, guns

BLOOMINGBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Watkins Glen, as well as one from the Bronx, were arrested by State Police in Sullivan County on multiple weapon and drug charges.

On January 15, 2020, around 2:20 p.m., a state trooper from the Middletown barracks patrolling State Route 17 westbound in the town of Bloomingburg stopped a 2010 Dodge Avenger for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law.

During a search of the vehicle the officer uncovered a loaded Ruger .380 semi-automatic handgun, approximately 140 grams of heroin and approximately 10 grams of cocaine along with packaging materials and a scale.

One of the passengers was found carrying a pocket knife, hypodermic needle, glass smoking apparatus, crystal methamphetamine, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone pills.

Krystal Myers, 40, and Joseph Hunsinger, 37, both of Watkins Glen, and Antonio Lopez, 32 of the Bronx, are all facing seven charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree (felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (misdemeanor)

Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree – 2 counts (misdemeanor)

Myers, Hunsinger and Lopez were arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail with no bail.