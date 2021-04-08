Watkins Glen woman charged with welfare fraud

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Angela M. Rider was arrested on March 11 after a welfare fraud investigation, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Rider allegedly filed forms with the Schuyler County Department of Social Services which contained false information, which allowed her to receive public benefits she was not entitled to.

Rider has been charged with Welfare Fraud in the Fourth Degree & Offering a False Instrument for Filing, both class E felonies. Rider was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Village of Montour Falls Court at a later date.