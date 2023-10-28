WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly Dollar General employee is facing charges after being accused of stealing more than $12,000 from the store.

Ashley J. Mathews, 37, of Gillett, was charged with felony grand larceny on Oct. 25. According to the Waverly Police Department, Mathews was arrested after a Dollar General regional loss prevention manager investigated an allegation of cash deposit thefts and reported the thefts to the police.

Police say that the total value of the cash deposits stolen from the store is $12,629.92.

Mathews appeared in the Village of Waverly Justice Court on Oct. 26 after receiving an appearance ticket. She was released by the court to await further legal action.