Waverly man arrested as Fugitive from Justice, Grand Larceny

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Brent Knapp, 32, of Waverly, New York, has been arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice.

On August 15, 2021, Knapp was taken into custody relative to a Chemung County Superior Court Warrant of Arrest issued for Knapp for Grand Larceny.

Officers then learned that Knapp was wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for Retail Theft.

Knapp was arraigned in Chemung County Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.