EWRIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been arrested on felony charges after allegedly performing an e-checking scam, according to State Police out of Painted Post.

James Millard, 21, was arrested on April 18, 2022, in the town of Erwin for allegedly using an e-checking scam on a local credit union. State Police say that Millard would deposit a check electronically into the credit union and then withdraw the check before it cleared. The account would then show insufficient funds to cover the checks.

Millard is being charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a felony, and Conspiracy in the 5th degree, a misdemeanor. He was processed and released.