Waverly man arrested for grand larceny in Franklin County

MOIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Khye Charleston, 26, of Waverly, and Alyssa LaFlesh, 29, of Bombay, were arrested in Franklin County after an investigation into the theft of a riding lawnmower in Moira.

State Police say that both Charleston and LaFlesh were also in possession of controlled substances at the time of their arrests. Charleston allegedly had suboxone strips and LaFlesh was allegedly found to be in possession of smoking devices containing crack-cocaine.

Both LaFlesh and Charleston were arrested for Grand Larceny 4th degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th degree.

In addition to the grand larceny and drug charges, New York State Police say LaFlesh allegedly stole a check from the victim, forged a signature, and cashed it, in the amount of $140. She was also charged with Forgery 3rd degree.

LaFlesh and Charleston were released with appearance tickets for the Malone Town Court, Moira Town Court and Hopkinton Town Court.