Waverly man arrested for robbery, making terroristic threats

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Keith Fellers of Waverly was arrested in Athens Township was arrested after a robbery at Blair’s Produce Stand on Sept. 6, 2020.

An employee told police that Fellers pretended to purchase things at the counter but told her that he had was going to rob her and that he had something in his shorts. He allegedly ordered her to lay on the ground as he stole a money box.

After Fellers left the victim went into a nearby Arby’s for help and police began to search for the suspect.

Officers were able to recover surveillance video that matched the victim’s description of the suspect and police went to Fellers’ home on Sept. 11. After traveling to the Athens Township Police Department Fellers gave a full confession, according to State Police

Fellers has been charged with the following:

Robbery – Taking Property From Others/Force – Felony

Robbery – Threat of Severe Injury – Felony

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Misdemeanor

Receiving Stolen Property – Misdemeanor

Terroristic Threats with the intent to terrorize another – Felony

Approximately $250 was inside the cash box stolen from the produce stand, according to State Police.