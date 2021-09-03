Waverly man arrested for sexually abusing 9-year-old

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Henson, 34, was arrested by the Waverly Police Department following an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a nine-year-old girl.

Waverly Police and Tioga County NY Child Protective Services investigated accusations that Henson subjected the girl to sexual contact on two occasions in April and Mary of 2021.

Henson was arraigned in the Village of Waverly, NY Justice Court on August 26, 2021, and was released by the court to await further legal proceedings.

Henson is a registered sex offender.