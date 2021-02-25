Waverly man charged with grand larceny, burglary for stolen vehicle

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police arrested Chad Soper of Waverly on Tuesday for multiple felonies in Tioga County.

According to State Police, Soper allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a driveway on Barton Road in Apalacin, but fled after the truck got stuck on a rock wall.

Soper then walked to a residence on Beach Road where he allegedly broke into a home, stole items, and stayed at the residence for a short time.

At approximately 2:35 p.m., State Police say Soper stole a vehicle from a local business near Pennsylvania Avenue. The owner of the vehicle saw their vehicle heading north on Pennsylvania Avenue and called 911.

A trooper located Soper driving the stolen vehicle on State Route 434 near the Apalachin Pharmacy and initiated a traffic stop where Soper was taken into custody.

Investigators learned that Soper was wanted on charges from Pennsylvania and he was additionally charged as a Fugitive from Justice. He was arraigned at Tioga County Central Arraignment and Processing.

Soper was remanded to the Tioga County Jail with no bail to await an extradition hearing. He was issued appearance tickets to the town of Owego court on March 9, 2021 for the other charges.

Soper is now charged with the following: